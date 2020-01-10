STEPPING UP: The electric Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 26 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace has complemented Jackson and is putting up 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Gabe Watson, who is averaging 13.5 points.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 78.7 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roadrunners are 0-8 when they allow at least 75 points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-12 when they score 69 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 69.

STREAK STATS: Southern Miss has dropped its last six road games, scoring 59.3 points and allowing 73.2 points during those contests. UTSA has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 92.8 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CUSA teams. The Roadrunners have averaged 12.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

