SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, J.T. Escobar and Garrett Sams have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southern Miss is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Florida’s Dorian James has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 36.4 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

