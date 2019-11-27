BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to battle the Eagles of West Coast Baptist. Southern Utah lost 70-58 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: John Knight III has averaged 12.5 points to lead the charge for the Thunderbirds. Complementing Knight III is Dwayne Morgan, who is averaging 14.2 points and five rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LAKO: Chris Lako has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.