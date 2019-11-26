The Bonnies led by seven at the break, 27-20, but trailed by two, 46-44 with 4:45 to play, when Djordje Dimitrijevic fouled Jalen English in the backcourt. English drained all three free throws to take a one-point lead.

Dimitrijevic hit a 3 to regain the lead for Mercer, but Kyle Loften answered with a jumper to tie the game and St. Bonaventure closed the game out by hitting six straight free throws, four by Lofton.

Lofton, who was 4-for-4 from the line, added 10 points and passed our four assists for St. Bonaventure (2-4).

Ethan Stair scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead Mercer (4-3). Maciej Bender added 10 points.

