STEPPING UP: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Keith Braxton has averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Pioneers, E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.8 points and 11.2 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

STEPPING IT UP: The Red Flash have scored 83.4 points per game against NEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Parker has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Sacred Heart has scored 82.3 points per game and allowed 72.3 over its three-game road winning streak. St. Francis (Pa.) is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 36 of 92 field goals (39.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Sacred Heart has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (Pa.) offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Red Flash 30th among Division 1 teams. The Sacred Heart defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 220th).

