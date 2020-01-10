SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has benefited heavily from its seniors. Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Terriers points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 28.3 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 65.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 77.4 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 85.8 points per game over their last five games.

