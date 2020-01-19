SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors. Chauncey Hawkins, Unique McLean, Deniz Celen and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Terriers points over the team’s last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Mountaineers have scored 67.2 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.9 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 27 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Mountaineers are 0-5 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-6 when holding opponents below 75.

THREAT FROM DEEP: St. Francis (NY)’s Higgins has attempted 93 3-pointers and connected on 32.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 30 over the past five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary’s has held opposing teams to 65.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.

