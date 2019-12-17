It was the first time this season St. Francis scored at least 100 points and it was the second-most points ever by the Red Flash at DeGol Arena.

All 15 St. Francis players that played scored at least a point.

The Red Flash forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

St. Francis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

AD

Sean Hickey had 17 points and six rebounds for the Barons. Matt Trent added 12 points.

St. Francis faces William & Mary on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD