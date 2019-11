BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Keith Braxton has averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Red Flash. Isaiah Blackmon has paired with Braxton and is putting up 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Stacy Beckton Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks.SOLID STACY: Beckton has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.