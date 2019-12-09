VARYING EXPERIENCE: St. Francis (NY) has leaned on senior leadership while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 63 percent of St. Francis (NY)’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 50 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 20.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 64 points. The Blue Hose are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Presbyterian has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian has averaged 67.2 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Hose are giving up 72 points per game over that span.

