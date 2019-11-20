BOTTOM LINE: The St. Francis (NY) Terriers will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Medgar Evers. St. Francis (NY) lost 95-64 at North Carolina State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Chauncey Hawkins has averaged 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for St. Francis (NY). Unique McLean is also a big contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Through four games, St. Francis (NY)’s Chauncey Hawkins has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.