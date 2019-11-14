SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Braxton Beverly, Pat Andree and Manny Bates have combined to account for 78 percent of all Wolfpack scoring this season.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Chauncey Hawkins has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

RECENT GAMES: St. Francis (NY) has averaged 66 points per game over its last five games. The Terriers have given up 70 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD