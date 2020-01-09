SUPER SENIORS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Lorenzo Edwards and Cameron Brown have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DALY: Daly has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 71.

TWO STREAKS: Saint Joseph’s has scored 60.3 points per game and allowed 92.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Davidson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.7 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all A10 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

