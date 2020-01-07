SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 10-0 when it scores at least 74.

AD

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hoyas are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-5 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Storm are 11-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD