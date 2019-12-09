CREATING OFFENSE: Anderson has directly created 43 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Brown has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. St. John’s is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 65.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. St. John’s has an assist on 56 of 85 field goals (65.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Brown has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent. The Bears have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.

