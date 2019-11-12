TEAM LEADERS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists while Hasahn French has put up 13.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Eagles, Jacob Davison has averaged 20 points and three steals while Kim Aiken Jr. has put up 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVISON: Davison has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.
STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Washington has held opposing teams to 45.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.