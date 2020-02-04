AD

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Duquesne has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis attempts more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.

