DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s limited its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Gaels offense put up 76.1 points per contest en route to a 9-7 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Winthrop went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.
