SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. For Brigham Young, Jake Toolson, Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have combined to account for 70 percent of all Brigham Young scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 44.3 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.