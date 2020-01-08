WINNING WHEN: The Gaels are 12-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cougars are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-4 when opponents exceed 64 points.
STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 59.9.
DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 269th among Division I teams).
