SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tommy Kuhse, Dan Fotu and Alex Ducas have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 94 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 42.4 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-10 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 8-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: San Diego has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 56 points while giving up 78.3.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Saint Mary’s offense has turned the ball over on 15.2 percent of its possessions, the ninth-best mark in Division I. 21.3 percent of all San Diego possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Toreros are ranked 303rd, nationally).

