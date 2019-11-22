PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Lehigh has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.
