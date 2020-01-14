DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Peacocks have given up just 61.8 points per game to MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 56.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fairfield is 0-6 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Fairfield’s Taliaferro has attempted 103 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 7 of 19 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

