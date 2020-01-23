CLAMPING DOWN: The Peacocks have given up only 59.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Across 17 games this season, Rider’s Marshall has shot 58.5 percent.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Rider is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Broncs are 2-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com