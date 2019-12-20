FEARLESS FRESHMEN: St. Peter’s has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Derrick Woods, Doug Edert, Fousseyni Drame, Aaron Estrada and Matthew Lee have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Peacocks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.