TEAM LEADERS: Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva has averaged 17.5 points while Tyrell Terry has put up 12.5 points and three steals. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 17 points and two steals.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.