PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Domask, Aaron Cook Jr., Eric McGill and Barret Benson have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season including 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Hampton, Greg Heckstall, Dondre Griffin and Amir Smith have combined to score 17 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stanley has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Stanley has accounted for 33 field goals and one assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pirates are 0-6 when they allow at least 70 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Salukis are 0-6 when allowing 61 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Hampton has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 89.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

