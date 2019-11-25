Bryson Robinson had 17 points and five steals and Gerrale Gates added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Privateers (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Troy Green and Damion Rosser scored 13 points apiece.
Hawaii takes on San Francisco at home on Friday. New Orleans plays Eureka at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.