STEPPING UP: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 10.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and two blocks while Kyle Young has put up 10.7 points and eight rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.