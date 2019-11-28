TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Kent State has depended on senior leadership this year while Stetson has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Danny Pippen, Antonio Williams, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have combined to account for 61 percent of Kent State’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 64 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.