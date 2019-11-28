STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 61.7.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hatters. Kent State has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Stetson is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Hatters have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.
