STEPPING UP: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave has averaged 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Deion Hammond has put up 11.2 points. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 17 points and six rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hatters. Monmouth has 35 assists on 56 field goals (62.5 percent) across its past three contests while Stetson has assists on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson is rated first among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Hatters have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

