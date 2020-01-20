TEAM LEADERS: South Florida’s Rideau has averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while David Collins has put up 13.9 points. For the Shockers, Stevenson has averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Jamarius Burton has put up 10.6 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rideau has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. Rideau has 22 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-9 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. South Florida has 33 assists on 60 field goals (55 percent) over its past three outings while Wichita State has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

