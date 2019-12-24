Stewart made 13 of 21 shots from the field. He scored 16 points in the first half and finished with his fourth straight double-double.

Hawaii got within six on Zigmars Raimo’s basket in transition with 5:28 to play, but went scoreless for more than three minutes while the Huskies reeled off an eight-point run to stretch their lead to 59-45 with 2:04 remaining.

Justin Webster had 16 points and Raimo added 15 points with 15 rebounds to lead the Rainbow Warriors (8-4), who shot a season-low 28%.

The Huskies dominated in both points in the paint (40-18) and fast-break points (24-9).

Washington led 37-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington is off to its best start since the 2014-15 season, when it opened 11-0 before dropping its next four games. The Huskies, who have won eight of nine, were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. They open conference play against UCLA at home on Jan. 2.

Hawaii has yet to reach the title game of the Diamond Head Classic in the 11-year history of the tournament. Hawaii finished third in the 2014 and 2015 editions of the annual eight-team field. The Rainbow Warriors were picked to finish fourth in the Big West in a preseason media poll.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies own a 5-2 advantage over Houston all-time. The teams last met on Dec. 24, 2004, which resulted in a 110-63 win for Washington.

Hawaii: Will face Georgia Tech for third place Wednesday. The teams have split four meetings and last met in 1973, when the Yellow Jackets pulled out an 85-82 home win over the Rainbow Warriors.

___

