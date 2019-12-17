SENIOR STUDS: UT Martin’s Quintin Dove, Derek Hawthorne, Jr. and Craig Randall II have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 59 percent of all Skyhawks scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 44.4 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-6 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 76.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has 33 assists on 87 field goals (37.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Baylor has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Baylor defense has held opponents to just 60.3 points per game, the 30th-lowest in Division I. UT Martin has given up an average of 83.3 points through nine games (ranked 280th, nationally).

