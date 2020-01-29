FAB FRESHMEN: UT Martin has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Skyhawks points over the team’s last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonels have scored 76.1 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 66 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-9 when they score 75 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 75 points. The Colonels are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Colonels are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 3-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Skyhawks are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 76 points or fewer and 1-13 whenever opponents exceed 76 points.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate among Division I teams. UT Martin has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.4 percent through 19 games (ranking the Skyhawks 250th).

