SAVVY SENIORS: New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama, Sean Sutherlin and Chris Lester have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Elijah Olaniyi has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. Olaniyi has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Seawolves are 5-6 when they record more than 14 turnovers. The New Hampshire defense has created 13.4 turnovers per game this year, but that figure has dropped to 10.7 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Stony Brook has scored 79 points per game and allowed 54.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among America East teams. The Seawolves have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

