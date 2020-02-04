FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel and Connor Withers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 83 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Seawolves have scored 74.9 points per game against America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.LOVE FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 39.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: UMass Lowell has lost its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 99 per game.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. UMass Lowell has allowed opponents to shoot 45.8 percent through 23 games (ranking the River Hawks 305th).

