SUPER SENIORS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to account for 53 percent of all Bears points this season.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Seawolves are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 5-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-3 on the year when falling short of 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its past three outings while Brown has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent. The Bears have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game.

