Shadon Green had 16 points for the Knights, who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Chris Mark added 13 points and eight assists. He also had eight turnovers. Raymone Lampkin had 8 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Lamar takes on TCU on the road on Saturday.

