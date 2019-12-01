Arizona failed to live up to offensive expectations after the fast start and finished among the worst in the FBS in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense.
Known as a superb recruiter, Sumlin was hired in 2018 to replace the fired Rich Rodriguez. He had previous stints at Texas A&M and Houston.
