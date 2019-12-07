Marten Linssen had 17 points for the Seahawks (5-6) who have lost three straight games. Ty Gadsden added 11 points
Charlotte matches up against Valparaiso at home next Monday. UNC Wilmington takes on Mercer at home next Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.