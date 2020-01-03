VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tristan Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, Roland Griffin and Venjie Wallis have combined to account for 62 percent of Jackson State’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Alabama State, Tobi Ewuosho, Brandon Battle, Leon Daniels, Kevin Holston and Jacoby Ross have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Alabama State scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-9 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 83.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Alabama State offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

