Paul Atkinson added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). Eric Monroe had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Matthue Cotton added 13 points.

In the third overtime, a 3-pointer by Cotton put the Bulldogs on top for good, 91-88, with 2:16 remaining.

It was the first time this season Yale scored at least 100 points.

Manny Camper scored a career-high 22 points and had 19 rebounds for the Saints (2-3). Elijah Burns scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds. Don Carey had 18 points.

Yale takes on Penn State on the road on Saturday. Siena matches up against Colgate on the road next Saturday.

