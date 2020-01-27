STEPPING UP: Clemson’s Aamir Simms has averaged 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Orange, Elijah Hughes has averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 16.2 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 38.3 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: The Tigers are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 2-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Orange are 6-0 when converting on at least 77.8 percent of its free throws and 7-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

TIGHTENING UP: Syracuse’s offense has turned the ball over 11.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

