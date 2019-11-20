The win for Syracuse (3-1) was the Orange’s 40th straight over their upstate New York neighbor dating back to 1968.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 25 to lead Cornell (1-4) in the second matchup of the Boeheim brothers. Jordan Jones added 15.

Both teams struggled on offense.

The Orange started the game 5 for 10 overall and 4 for 6 from 3-point range but then went 12 for 33 overall before heating up near the end. Syracuse finished 10 for 27 from 3, going 6 for 21 after the hot start.

Cornell shot 35% for the game on 14-of-40 shooting, just 6 for 27 from 3 (22%). Cornell entered the game hitting just 29% from beyond the arc.

After hitting their first 4 of 6 3-pointers, the Orange missed their next eight 3s in the half and 1 of 9 overall from the field during an eight-minute span, allowing Cornell to get back in the game. The Big Red took a 25-24 lead on a layup by Jimmy Boeheim with more than a minute remaining, but brother Buddy broke a nearly six-minute scoring drought to give Syracuse a 26-25 lead heading into the break.

BIG PICTURE:

Cornell: The Big Red showed a lot of heart, hanging with Syracuse for 30 minutes, but was outmanned at the end.

Syracuse: After two strong showings, the Orange took several steps back against Cornell and is still searching for consistency on the offensive end.

UP NEXT:

Cornell plays its third of four straight road games Saturday against Coppin State.

Syracuse concludes its season-opening five-game home stand Saturday against Bucknell, the Orange’s second Patriot League opponent of the young season.

