SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Orange have given up only 62.9 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 67 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hubb has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Fighting Irish are 5-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 6-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Orange are 5-0 when converting on at least 77.8 percent of its free throws and 6-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 37 assists on 81 field goals (45.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Syracuse has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

