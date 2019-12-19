FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Taylor, Jordyn Adams, Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Governors points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Governors. Duquesne has 59 assists on 90 field goals (65.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Duquesne defense has held opponents to 56 points per game, the seventh-lowest mark in Division I. Austin Peay has given up an average of 74.9 points through 10 games (ranking the Governors 228th).

