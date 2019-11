Anderson finished with 16 points for the Colonels, while Tre King chipped in 15 and Michael Moreno 14 points. Anderson also had eight rebounds for the Colonels (3-2).

Blake Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Will Philpot added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Ian Lee had eight rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky matches up against Florida International on Friday.

