BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stair is averaging a double-double (17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds) to lead the way for the Bears. Djordje Dimitrijevic is also a key facilitator, producing 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists per game. The Owls have been led by Taylor, who is averaging 11.4 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dimitrijevic has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 5-2 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Florida Atlantic has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic has scored 72.4 points and allowed 59.8 points over its last five games. Mercer has managed 65.6 points and given up 71.4 over its last five.

