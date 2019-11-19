Brad Calipari had 13 points for the Titans (0-3). Antoine Davis added 11 points and Marquis Moore had eight points to go with nine rebounds.

Justin Miller, the Titans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11.0 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting and played for 13 minutes.

Wyoming plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Detroit takes on UC Irvine on Sunday.

