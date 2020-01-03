SENIOR STUDS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYRESE: Tyrese Haliburton has connected on 42.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

BLOCK PARTY: Iowa State is 5-0 when it blocks at least seven opposing shots and 2-5 when it falls shy of that mark. TCU is 8-0 when blocking four or more shots and 1-3 this year, otherwise.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. TCU has an assist on 59 of 84 field goals (70.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Iowa State has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams. The Horned Frogs have averaged 11.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD